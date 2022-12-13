Though “Queen of the South 3” has been considered a flop (according to worrying audience figures), Telemundo it is still issuing more episodes of its star television series. The plot has shown some scenes recorded in Peru, but has not yet revealed the identity of the ‘Bay Rider’. Nevertheless, Theresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo) is getting closer to finding out.

If you want to know who is behind the mysterious character, do not miss chapter 38. Check out the complete guide below.

“Queen of the South 3”, chapter 38 – preview

“La reina del sur 3”, chapter 38: schedule by country

If you live in Peru, you can see “Queen of the South 3” from 8:00 pm In case you reside in another country, here we leave you schedules for other locations in the region.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Where to see “La reina del sur 3” with Kate del Castillo?

“Queen of the South 3” premieres its new chapters through the Telemundo signal. Likewise, you can use its website or its mobile app to connect with the plot of the program.

In addition, the chain uploads the episodes to its YouTube channels even though they are not complete.

Scene from “La reina del sur 3” in Cusco. Photo: Telemundo

Telemundo: broadcast channels in Latin America

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“La reina del sur 3” moves away from drug trafficking and immerses Teresa Mendoza in a political thriller. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo

How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?

If you cannot access the Telemundo channel, you can use its website or its mobile application to connect with the network of “Queen of the South 3”.

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

After months of waiting “Queen of the South 3” It will hit Netflix screens on December 30. To see the full chapters, you just have to have an active subscription to the service and that’s it.