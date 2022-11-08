“The Queen of the South”, the star television series of Telemundo, continues to enchant thousands of viewers with its third season. In these new chapters, the battle between Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo) and the DEA it has morphed into a more intense confrontation. The protagonist increasingly risks her life and the safety of her daughter, Sofía (Isabella Sierra), in order to fulfill the mission that Epiphanius Vargas (Humberto Zurita) commissioned him.

The novel is about to release its chapter 15, in which Mendoza will delve into a personal case. Will she be able to get away with it or will she be forced to make radical decisions?

Watch here chapter 14 of “The Queen of the South 3” FREE ONLINE

Theresa Mendoza can’t escape the shadow of the DEA. The American agents have her and her allies watching her, for which the life of Oleg’s son is between a rock and a hard place.

The protagonist wants to intervene and save him, but soon she will have to worry about her own well-being and that of her daughter, Sofía. Will he be able to meet her again without crossing paths with those who want to see her behind bars?

“The queen of the south 3″: schedule by country

If you live in Peru, you can connect to the transmission of the third season of “The Queen of the South” from 8.00 p.m. m . Next, we leave you more schedules by countries:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, November 8.

“The Queen of the South 3” came to TV and fans are waiting to see the fate of Teresa Mendoza. Photo: Composition LR/ Telemundo

Where to see the third season of “The queen of the south 3″?

Season 3 of “La Reina del Sur” can be seen exclusively on the Telemundo signal. In this sense, the chapters are also available for playback on the channel’s website and on its mobile application.

The third season of “The Queen of the South” will have a total of 60 chapters. Photo: Composition LR/Telemundo/National Geographic

Broadcast channels to watch Telemundo LIVE

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satellite

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Vision

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

When does “The Queen of the South 3″ premiere on Netflix?

“La Reina del Sur 3″ is a co-production between Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix. With this in mind, the arrival of the novel on streaming is more than assured. However, there is still no specific date for its premiere on the platform.

Even so, it is expected to arrive in early or mid-2023, as happened with “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.