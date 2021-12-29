The queen of flow came to an end a few weeks ago; However, the fans want more, to the point that they do not stop bombarding the actors to see if there will be La reina del flow, season 3.

Carolina Ramírez plays Yeimy Montoya in La reina del flow. Photo: Caracol TV

In an entertaining interview carried out by Vanitatis, the interpreter of Charly Flow, Carlos Torres, resolved this question and was very encouraged to continue with the Colombian plot:

“Let’s see, so far I have no information about the third, but without a doubt, beyond whether I have the privilege of being part of the third season, I think it deserves it, which is a very well made product. , with a very interesting theme that I think is worth continuing to grow ”.

Likewise, Carolina Ramírez’s partner, who plays the main character of the series: Yeimy Montoya, did not hesitate to say what we could see in La reina del flow 3: “I believe that imagination has no limits, right? In this second season I was very surprised by the script, I thought that suddenly it was going to be more about Charly’s revenge and the funny thing is that they surprised us ”.

Charly and Yeimy resumed their relationship amid the problems with Juancho. Photo: composition / RCN

“So I do not doubt the talent they have and could tell something more, what? Suddenly something from the past, or something that has not been told or that has not been given background and now it could come to light … It is not known, “he added.

The queen of flow remains in the most viewed of the top 10 of Netflix Peru, so, if you still haven’t taken a look at it, what are you waiting for?