The Fuertes Group and Magic Costa Blanca have confirmed the acquisition of the Marina d’Or tourist complex, located in the town of Oropesa del Mar (Castellón), from the American investment fund Farallon Capital Management. Both companies will join together with the objective of “relaunching this project under a new tourism concept” and placing it “among the best holiday complexes in Europe,” as reported this Thursday by sources from the companies in a statement.

The operation, which is currently being studied by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), the same sources indicate, is subject to receiving authorization from said body. Grupo Fuertes and Magic Costa Blanca have had Garrigues and Rosillo Rein as legal and real estate advisors, respectively.

In this way, the information published by LA VERDAD last August about this operation is confirmed. In fact, on September 17, the tourist complex unexpectedly closed all its hotels and its spa, canceling reservations that it notified all its clients by phone or email, in what was a preview of the end of the season.

Now it is also confirmed that this would be the first decision adopted in the Oropesa del Mar tourist complex as a result of the purchase process from the American fund Farallon Capital. The founder of Marina d’Or, Jesús, had previously sold it to this company. Ger. The Murcia holding company of the Fuertes family assumes ownership of the complex, while the Magic hotel chain would become the management company.