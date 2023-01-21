The Prosecutor’s Office demands that the Provincial Court raise the sentence imposed on Mimoune Z., the agricultural foreman who sexually abused six day laborers in Campo de Cartagena. The court even imposed on the defendant up to 42 years in prison, considering six crimes of sexual abuse proven. A sentence that, the Prosecutor’s Office understands, must be aggravated.

In that resolution, the Court ruled that Mimoune had taken advantage of the situation of the women, who depended on him for their livelihood, to force them to have sex. The Public Prosecutor’s Office, however, understands that the defendant sexually assaulted the women by using violence against them, as this part maintains, the victims recounted in the trial. The prosecutor recalls that one of the victims recounted – behind closed doors – how Mimoune had hit her, thrown her to the ground and penetrated her without her being able to defend herself against it given his strength.

The defense lawyer, Manuel Martínez, has also appealed the sentence before the Superior Court of Justice. In his letter, the lawyer maintains that, as a result of this process, the six victims obtained regularization of their situation in the country and that this could be a spurious motive that would have led them to file a false complaint. This part also maintains that the statements of those affected “are riddled with severe contradictions.”