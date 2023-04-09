The Agency for the Presidency of the Prophet’s Mosque intensified its work and worked on concerted efforts with the security, service, health, ambulatory and voluntary agencies to provide services that help visitors and worshipers of the Prophet’s Mosque to perform their worship with ease and ease.

The Presidency provided its services during the first half of the month of Ramadan to more than (15.7) million worshipers, male and female, and facilitated and organized the entry of more than (1.3) million visitors to pray in the old mosque and the honorable kindergarten, and facilitated the entry of more than one million visitors to greet the Messenger of God, peace be upon him. Peace be upon him and his two companions, may God be pleased with them.

It distributed more than (1 million) Zamzam water bottles, in addition to consuming (2.8) million liters of Zamzam water, filling more than (270) thousand Zamzam containers, and providing more than (25) thousand carpets of different sizes.