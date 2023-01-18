Camila will play in the night against Schmiedlova, Lucrezia wants to continue dreaming and will be on the pitch in the Italian morning

Camila Giorgi and Lucrezia Stefanini: Italian tennis relies on them on the fourth day of the Australian Open. The first of her scrambled Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (6-0 6-1), the second won the most important match of her career beating the veteran Tatjana Maria (3-6 7-5 6-4) in the first round after being match from qualifying. Giorgi will play against Schmiedlova in the night, the second match on court 7 after the challenge between Davidovich Fokina and Tommy Paul, a men’s challenge that could be long and hard-fought. Stefanini will challenge Gracheva in the Italian morning, not before 6.30 on court 6.

NOLE COMES BACK — The two matches of the Italians, like all the others of the Australian Open, will be visible on Eurosport and Discovery+. And you’ll be spoiled for choice: even on Day 4 the program will be very rich. The man to follow is always Novak Djokovic: the Serbian, the great favorite to win the tournament, will open the evening session on the Rod Laver Arena against Enzo Couacaud, French tennis player number 191 in the world. Convenient time for Italy: start at 9 in the morning, provided that the daytime session does not get longer. The previous three meetings at Rod Laver Arena will be Sabalenka-Rogers, Brooksby-Ruud and Fernandez-Garcia. While to close the program on the central, after Nole, there will be Ons Jabeur: the number 2 seed in the women’s draw will face Vondrousova. See also Dispute over Novak Djokovic: ATP criticizes application of entry rules to Australia

THE OTHER GAMES — Five matches will also be played on Margaret Court: on the three main fields (the third is the John Cain Arena) there is no rain, since there is the possibility of closing the roof. Indoors have often been played in the last two days. In the daytime session, from 1, there will be Volynets-Kudermetova, Kontaveit-Linett and Zverev-Mmoh: there is curiosity around Sascha, who was brought to the fifth set by Varillas in the first round. The day on the Margaret Court will end with the interesting challenge between Murray and Kokkinakis, who respectively eliminated Berrettini and Fognini; the first match, to open the evening session at 9, will be Liu-Bencic. And there are also interesting matches on the other fields: Davis-Mertens and Fritz-Popyrin on the John Cain Arena (second and third match), Rublev-Ruusuvuori and Rune-Cressy on the Kia Arena (second and fourth match).

