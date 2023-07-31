From the government of Iván Duque, negotiation processes began so that Colombia was part of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) that would allow Colombian citizens enter the United States for a maximum of 90 days without the need for a tourist visa.

During the Petro Government, this negotiation continues to be a priority to benefit Colombians. Before ‘Caracol Radio’ the US ambassador to Colombia, Francisco Palmieri, assured that the processes have begun to study whether this country meets the five requirements to be part of the visa waiver program.

This is part of the achievement of the visa exemption obtained on November 9, in which the United Kingdom no longer requires Colombians a tourist visa to enter the country, allowing them to stay up to 90 days on English soil.

What are the requirements to belong to the VWP?

Currently, 40 countries are part of the VWP with the United States, and in the case of Latin America, only Chile has this benefit.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the five bases for accessing a visa waiver are: Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, Traveler Screening, Immigration Enforcement, and Travel Documents/ identity.

According to the chain CNN, the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombia “would be a strategic partner (of the US) the Colombian population deserves to have access to the visa waiver program and we propose that to the US.”

Writing LATEST NEWS

ALEJANDRA PARRA

