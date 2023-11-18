Fortaleza CEIF became the first team to be promoted to the First Division of Colombian Professional Football (FPC) after defeating Cúcuta Deportivo 2-0 in the final of the Clausura 2023 promotion tournament.

The Bogota team He obtained his place without having to define in the Grand Final, in which they will face Patriotas Boyacá, champion of the first semester; Fortaleza is the best team in 2023 in the reclassification table, and that is why it has already guaranteed its presence in the 2024 League.

Now it remains to define the second team that will be promoted this season. Cúcuta failed and no longer has any possibilities; Thus, only two teams can dream of returning to the A.

Patriotas Boyacá has two opportunities to return to the A

Since June, Patriotas has assured its presence in the annual B final. If you win it, you will return to A after one year. And if he loses it, he has the option of a playoff, in which he would face Llaneros FC, whom he must beat to advance.

Patriotas beat Valledupar 2-0 and qualified for the B semiannual final.

Llaneros depends on Fortaleza to continue dreaming of the A

The luck of Llaneros, eliminated in this semifinal and defeated by Patriots in the final of the first semester, it depends on Fortaleza. The Bogotá team needs to win the annual final to play the playoffs against Patriotas, as they are second in the reclassification.

