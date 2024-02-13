Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, discussed various aspects of the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” and “Comprehensive Economic Partnership” between the UAE and India and the paths to develop them in a way that contributes to sustainable development and prosperity for the peoples of the two countries, within the framework of the visit. The Indian Prime Minister travels to the country and participates in the “World Government Summit 2024” held in Dubai.

#President #UAE #Prime #Minister #India #discuss #strengthening #partnership