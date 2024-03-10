His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, this evening, Sunday, blessed the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “I congratulate the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the advent of the month of goodness, mercy and giving, the blessed month of Ramadan.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called on God Almighty to “be a month of peace, stability and love in the entire world.”