Joan Laporta had unleashed himself. Javier Tebas and the Spanish Football Federation had responded. It was a trickle of indignant clubs expressing their disagreement. While the Popular Party clashed with the Government and took the case to the political arena. So all that was left was for José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), to speak, the body that has granted precautionary measures to Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor so that they can be registered again. And Uribes’ first reaction was to defend the decision, to attack the popular ones and to attack Rafael Louzán, president of the RFEF.

On the social network “Seeing is believing. You are scandalized by a precautionary measure (temporary by definition), which protects an excellent player of the Spanish team, and you are not moved by the election of the new president of the Federation sentenced to seven years of disqualification. Is it because he is from the PP?” he snapped in a tweet.

You are unfazed by the election of the new president of the Federation, sentenced to seven years of disqualification. Is it because he is from the PP?”

José Manuel Rodríguez UribesCSD President





The president of the CSD made it clear, on the one hand, that the measure is provisional until the substance of the issue is resolved – within three months – and that, in addition, it protected the interests of Dani Olmo, champion of the last Euro Cup, and by extension of the selection.

But at the same time, he did not stop there and did not miss the opportunity to attack Rafael Louzán, elected president of the RFEF in December. The Government is even considering requesting the disqualification of the TAD – as it already did with Rubiales – for being sentenced since 2022 for prevarication for an alleged crime he committed when he was president of the Pontevedra Provincial Council for the Popular Party.

The argument

Uribes remembers that the measure is provisional and that it protects the interests of Dani Olmo, champion of the last Euro Cup, and by extension of the national team.

At the moment, that sentence is reviewed on February 5. But there is no doubt that the fray over Olmo and Pau Víctor continues to escalate while the main opposition party uses the Olmo case to attack the Government, since they see that it “dirties the reputation of the main and most popular sports championship in Spain.” ”.

The PP classifies it as “intolerable” and assures that it “enshrines the favorable treatment of a Government determined to generate inequalities” and “to treat some differently than others.” Yesterday, the popular deputies and senators launched a battery of questions in both the Lower House and the Upper House since, in their opinion, the CSD’s decision “is called to pervert the competition.”

Criticism of the opposition

According to the Popular Party, the Government’s actions “dirty the reputation of the main and most popular sports championship in Spain”

At the same time, the number of teams outraged by the granting of precautionary measures to Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor is increasing. Yesterday it was Espanyol that took the lead when it made a statement denouncing favored treatment towards its neighbor, Barcelona. The blue and white position is very harsh since they consider that the two Barça players being registered again “represents a threat to the integrity of the competition.”

Espanyol feels aggrieved because, in its writing, it highlights that as a club it has always “strictly complied with the regulations on economic control and will continue to do so, despite the tensions, limitations and difficulties that these economic regulations generate.”

According to the blue and white team, currently eighteenth in the standings and who barely invested 400,000 euros in the summer market, “a very dangerous precedent has been created” with the new “provisional” licenses for the two Barça attackers.

“The precautionary measure represents a threat to the integrity of the competition,” denounces Espanyol

In his opinion, with this decision the CSD “exposed and disavowed” both LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation, institutions that had always been firm with the rules of financial fair play and the deadlines for closing registrations. . For all these reasons, “it urges to review this resolution that generates uncertainty and threatens the principles of equality and justice of the competition.”

Espanyol ends up defending the “rigorous” economic fair play that was approved by a majority in LaLiga and that equals the clubs. “It has made it possible to ensure the sustainability of many clubs. However, with this resolution the standard approved and accepted by all professional clubs is put at risk,” he denounces.