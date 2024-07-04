Last May, the Cuban fortune teller Mhoni Vidente predicted that a hurricane would arrive from the Atlantic Ocean and would have a strong impact, so the population was alerted about its possible damage and consequences.

Hurricane Beryl, now considered a Category 4 hurricane by the National Hurricane Center, is classified as “extremely dangerous”.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

On social media, the prediction that Mhoni Vidente made about a hurricane that would cause damage in 2024 is revived and Hurricane Beryl is taking over the world’s attention, because to tell the truth, it is coming strong.

Mexican coasts are on high alert for the possible arrival of Hurricane Beryl, which has already caused damage to Caribbean islands.

Mhoni Seer He shares on his X account a television interview he gave months ago in which he asks people to be alert for the arrival of a high-impact hurricane.

“In 2024, two very strong hurricanes are coming to us from the Atlantic Ocean. It is coming on strong, it will be a category 3 and when it enters the Gulf it will be a category 5,” says Mhoni Vidente in the interview mentioned above about the hurricane she predicts.

Mhoni Vidente Instagram photo

Mhoni Vidente’s followers are surprised on social media for his hurricane prediction and they write messages like these:

“You said it was going to be super strong, God protect everyone there”; “Prediction fulfilled” and “Wow, I can’t believe your accuracy.”

In his predictions for the start of 2024, Mhoni Seer informed the world that starting on May 13, 2024, the “seven years of apocalypse” would begin, culminating on May 13, 2031.

In this period, he said Mhoni Seerhumans would experience episodes of death and destruction in many parts of the world.