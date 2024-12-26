The PP predicts that “if 2024 has been bad for Pedro Sánchez, 2025 will be worse”

“If 2024 has been bad for Pedro Sánchez, 2025 is going to be worse.” This is how the PP predicted this Thursday about the judicial future that awaits the Government next year. The Deputy Secretary of Health and Education, Ester Muñoz, has acted as spokesperson to delve into the strategy of seeking to destabilize the Executive through judicial means, as her leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, did last week. In the PP they trust that in 2025 “oral trials will be opened” in the proceedings against Sánchez’s wife, his brother or the State Attorney General. “When Sánchez returns this Christmas, the Justice Department will continue investigating everyone around him,” he said.

The head of the Royal House encourages a new political profile for Felipe VI

This Thursday, Muñoz gave a preview of the balance of the year that Feijóo will undertake tomorrow. The deputy secretary has defended Felipe VI’s Christmas message, “in which he established himself as spokesperson for all Spaniards.” “We Spaniards have a better king than the President of the Government,” he maintained, to attack the parties that have criticized the content of the head of State’s tenth Christmas speech because “they oppose the king, as some partners and half of the Executive do.” “It is denying what we are as a nation.”

“Pedro Sánchez has not defended the King or the institution. If President Feijóo were President of the Government of Spain, without a doubt all these attacks would have had a defense,” Muñoz assured. Asked about the absences in the speech, such as sexist violence, the PP leader reiterated that “the king represents all Spaniards” and that “there are many speeches by President Sánchez that do not mention women, and that does not mean to say not to think about them”, to conclude: “The king has much more dignity than the president of the Government.”

Muñoz has regretted that the President of the Government “is concerned about Ábalos and what he may say and know, and not that Spain has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union.” “He is more concerned about Aldama and everything he may say, which is why they are suing him, and not about the fact that Spain has the highest percentage of child poverty rates in Europe at 34%. He is concerned about the accusation of his State Attorney General and not about the fact that young people cannot rent or cannot access housing,” he added.

The leader of the PP has also given credence to information from the newspaper Abc this Thursday that suggests that the leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, rejected an express request from Pedro Sánchez to meet with him and take a photograph together, despite maintaining that “if Mr. Puigdemont asks him to go to Waterloo in exchange for staying in the Government, Sánchez will go.”

Last Monday, Sánchez opened the door in public for the first time to meet with Puigdemont even before the amnesty for the former Catalan president became effective. For Muñoz it is proof of the absolute dependence that the president has on the Junts leader. “If Mr. Puigdemont asks him to leave the Falcon and walk on a pilgrimage, then Mr. Sánchez, who is in survival mode, will have no other reason than to walk to Waterloo to see him,” he said ironically.

“Call effect”

Muñoz has also responded to the data offered today by NGOs that put the number of people killed in their attempt to migrate to Spain at more than 10,000. The current spokesperson for the PP has also defended that Felipe VI addressed the arrival of migrants to Spain as a problem and has maintained that “the king is knowledgeable about the issues that concern the Spanish people.”

Feijóo trusts that the judges will overthrow Sánchez after assuming that “they do not provide the numbers” for a censure



A concern that for Muñoz focuses on the work of the central government. “What is worrying is the lack of immigration policy of the Pedro Sánchez government compared to other socialist foreign ministers in the European Union.” “We have our country, Spain, with one of the biggest migration crises in recent years,” he added, to point out directly to the Executive: “The mafias often put them in canoes and throw them near countries that want them to be picked up. And the Government of Spain, instead of taking measures to put an end to these mafias head-on, what it does is create and promote a call effect.”