The deputies of the Mixed Group in the Regional Assembly Juan José Liarte, Francisco Carrera and María Isabel Campuzano delivered a letter to their spokesperson, Ana Martínez Vidal (Citizens), in which they request that, in the meetings of the Board of Spokespersons of the Assembly that you attend on behalf of the entire Mixed Group, cast their vote always in favor of the proposals presented by the Popular Party and the Liberal Group (expelled from Cs) and against those of the PSOE.

Something similar has been done by Pascual Salvador, the only parliamentarian that Vox recognizes as an affiliate and also integrated into the Mixed Group, although in that case he requests that his position be that of abstention, “unless in person in these bodies, or in writing, he expresses an option different for each particular proposal.

In this way, the groups that support the regional government ensure that they maintain control of parliamentary activity. The meetings of the Board of Spokespersons are only attended by the president of the Chamber, Alberto Castillo (without vote), and the spokespersons of the different parliamentary groups. In this body, the vote is weighted, that is, each spokesperson has as many votes as deputies have their parliamentary group.

In the case of the Mixed Group, the regulation agreed by Cs, Podemos and Vox and ratified by the Assembly Table last Friday introduced an article that allowed the freedom to vote of each of the 8 deputies, prior written communication to the spokesman. In case of not communicating it in writing beforehand, Ana Martínez Vidal would have 8 votes at her whim, which together with those of 17 of the PSOE would add a majority and could impose the parliamentary agenda on the popular.

With the writings of Liarte, Carrera, Campuzano and Salvador, Ana Martínez Vidal will only be able to have four votes, in the event that she wants to support proposals for parliamentary activity contrary to those established by the regional government parties.

This does not mean that the position of these parliamentarians will always be in favor of the initiatives presented by the PP and the Liberal Group in plenary sessions and commissions, where the vote is individual.

The movement of the four deputies from the extinct Vox Group and now integrated into the Mixed Group is key for the Executive, since the first meeting of the Board of Spokespersons attended by Martínez Vidal takes place this Wednesday. The regional government intended that the validation of the new administrative simplification decree-law be ordered for next week’s plenary session. Now he has a clear path for that goal.

“New Purchase of Wills”



“Once again we have witnessed the purchase of wills from the Popular Party. What was presented as an opportunity to value the politics of consensus through the Mixed Parliamentary Group, has lasted a few days”, lamented Ana Martínez Vidal.

The spokeswoman criticized that “the Vox turncoat deputies have chosen to disregard the democratic mechanisms by which this Parliament is governed, advancing their vote against any proposal that Ciudadanos or Podemos present, and their unmitigated support for the proposals of the Popular Party and his turncoats, from now until the end of the legislature».

“My intention as the new spokesperson for the Mixed Group was to revive the parliamentary activity that the PP has been paralyzing for months. Our proposal to hold daily commissions to be able to carry out more initiatives for the Murcians became a dead letter before it was presented, ”vidal censured.