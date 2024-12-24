The PP congratulates Christmas by ‘subtly’ asking for Sánchez’s resignation

The Popular Party wanted to ask – again – for the resignation of Pedro Sánchez in an affectionate family video that congratulates its members on Christmas.

The popular people have already sued him on several occasions, especially in recent months, since the president of the Government has been surrounded by judicial investigations for alleged cases of corruption. This Christmas, however, the PP has preferred to abandon the institutional tone and demand the dismissal of the President of the Executive with subtlety and in a more colloquial manner.

The popular Christmas has arrived in spot format, and it says exactly like this: “Las NavidadeYes startA.N. always for a noCHE of paZ —and although it is D.I.easy, MYra that is difficult, no TEAner to do it—this year, and to make it happen, on December 24 and 25 we will try not to talk about politics. “We’re going to activate Christmas mode.”

With the help of a kind of puzzle and syllable game, the PP sends a clear message—“Sánchez, resign”—if somewhat contradictory, while advocating for a less turbulent political conversation.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has shared the postcard on his social networks to remind his voters that it is important to leave discussions about politics off the table at this time. “We want to share with you an (almost) non-political message. For 48 hours, let’s have the holidays in peace,” said the popular leader, in a clear humorous nod.

“We wish you to spend the best days with your loved ones, enjoying with those who make you happy and remembering those who are no longer here,” continues the PP Christmas greeting before concluding: “Merry Christmas, and happy future.”