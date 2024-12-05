The PP closes ranks with Mazón and endorses his management of DANA: “You have the support of the party”

The PP closes ranks with Carlos Mazón and endorses his management of DANA. The president of the party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, sends his parliamentary striker, spokesperson Miguel Tellado, to act as support for the national leadership to the president of the Generalitat Valenciana and leader of the party in the territory. Mazón has called this Thursday the first regional board of directors after the floods of October 29, a conclave to stage the unity of the party after weeks of internal criticism and discontent of some leaders, both Valencian and the rest of the State, in private. Yet in public, representatives refuse to criticize the president or his team.

The national leadership, which hesitated in the first moments about Mazón’s future, now goes to Valencia to support the Valencian president. Tellado has emphasized that he is traveling to the Valencian capital to “convey all the support and affection to our colleagues in the PP of Valencia and especially to the president.” “We stay to listen to the people,” he said, among numerous criticisms of the central government, from which he demands “more aid and fewer loans.” The national parliamentary spokesperson recognizes “a great social frustration” and that the population may feel that “the institutions have not done everything possible to prevent what happened from happening,” but he expresses his full support for the Valencian president: “I want to tell you, Carlos , that you have the support of the Popular Parliamentary Group and the Popular Party of Spain for everything that is necessary from now on, to contribute to the reconstruction of Valencia,” he has stressed on several occasions.

Asked about the two massive demonstrations that in one month have demanded the resignation of the president, Tellado has considered that those in politics are “to solve problems” and “that is the task that Mazón has assumed”, whom he has referred to as “ the president of reconstruction.” The Valencian president pointed out that he would not run for re-election if he does not manage to pilot the recovery, for which he has surrounded himself with a team of soldiers in a new vice-presidency of the Consell, but he has not spoken at any time of resigning. He did dismiss the minister responsible for Emergencies, Salomé Pradas, and her number two, Emilio Argüeso, as well as the head of Tourism who offended the victims, Nuria Montes. Former councilor Pradas, who is part of the party leadership, has not been seen in recent weeks. Since his dismissal he has remained silent.

The Valencian president, who has also been avoiding the press for weeks and limiting his public interventions, has highlighted the “support” and “backup” he feels from his organization, after weeks of being questioned in the media. “The PP is very excited by all the support that our party colleagues, the national leadership, have been giving us. We have been receiving the affection of the organization,” Mazón stated in an intervention before the press before beginning the closed-door meeting.

The Valencian president insists on changing the stage and focusing on the reconstruction of the affected areas, for which he needs parliamentary support. Asked about the position of his former far-right partners, who have broken off negotiations with the PP throughout Spain, the leader pointed out that he trusts that Vox “will live up to” the reconstruction measures.