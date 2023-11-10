Matchday 13 of La Liga is approaching, and this weekend is special in Spain because the first Seville derby of the season is played. It doesn’t matter what situation either team is in, when the derby arrives everything is equal and whoever can win the game. Real Betis has found balance in its eleven quite early in the season, and although Sevilla has drawn four in a row, it has shown that it can fight with anyone.
Diego Alonso’s Sevilla has already played 6 games, and although in the Champions League they have lost the two games they have played (both against Arsenal), in the League they have not lost. They have three draws in the domestic competition and a pass to the next round of the Copa del Rey against Quintanar (0-3 victory). The defensive line does not finish trying to the coach, and it is one of the areas where there are the most changes from one game to the next. If they manage to polish these mistakes and Sergio Ramos finishes adapting, they can compete with anyone.
Possible Sevilla lineup
Goalie: Orjan Nyland
Defenses: Jesús Navas, Sergio Ramos, Loic Badé, Marcos Acuña
Midfielders: Gudelj, Djibril Sow, Ivan Rakitic
Fronts: Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, En-Nesyri
The best news for Real Betis is not only the great consistency they have shown in these League matches, but that Isco is at a superlative level and Nabil Fekir is starting to get minutes after the injury. The Frenchman has been a pillar for Betis since he arrived, and although today they have pieces to replace him, how he understands himself with Isco on the field of play he could be one of the pairs of the year in La Liga.
Possible alignment of Real Betis
Goalie: Claudio Bravo
Defenses: Héctor Bellerín, Pezzella, Riad, Juan Miranda
Midfielders: Guido, Marc Roca, Isco
Fronts: Diao, Ayoze Pérez, Willian José
