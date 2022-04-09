Barça does not have time to digest the game against Eintracht Frankfurt, in which a somewhat more tired team was seen and weighed down by the accumulation of games, because tomorrow they play against Levante. Therefore, it is likely that Xavi introduces some changes in the eleven to give some rest to his players.
All this will be conditioned by the casualties that the coach has. The most important is that of Piqué, leader of the defense and the team, who will not be available due to an adductor injury. Nor will the rest of the injured players be fit, such as Ansu Fati, Wagué, Sergi Roberto, Dest, Umtiti and Depay.
On the other hand, since Dembélé did not play as a starter last Thursday, it is expected that he will start in attack together with Aubameyang and Ferran Torres. Who would remain on the bench would be Adama Traoré, while in midfield, we could also see rotations. Gavi, who played as a starter, would give entry to Frenkie De Jong, who would share the midfield with Pedri and Busquets. In defense, the departure of Piqué would place Araujo in the center of the defense, and Dani Alves would start at right back. This is how the alignment would look like:
Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Eric García, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Of Jong; Dembele, Ferran Torres and Aubameyang.
#eleven #Barcelona #Levante #Xavi #thinking #Europa #League
Leave a Reply