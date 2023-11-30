This weekend promises to be epic for football fans, as Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona will face off in a crucial duel in the League. Both teams are tied on points in the standings, although the Colchonero team has a match in hand against Sevilla. Furthermore, in the Champions League, both sealed their place in the round of 16 with convincing victories last Tuesday.
On the part of FC Barcelona, Joao Cancelo has been an impressive addition, highlighting his spectacular recent performance against Porto in the Champions League. However, despite having quality individuals, the culés have faced difficulties in playing a consistent game. Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong have been outstanding since their return, providing stability in defense and midfield. Although the team has struggled to convert opportunities into goals, the quality of its squad remains undeniable.
The possible alignment of FC Barcelona
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Araújo, Christensen, Iñigo, Cancelo
Midfielders: De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri
Forwards: Ferran, Lewandowski and Yamal
At Atlético de Madrid, the outstanding figure this season is Antoine Griezmann. The French forward has shone with 13 goals and one assist in 18 games, being a true reference in the Atletico attack. Next to him, Álvaro Morata has demonstrated his effectiveness with 12 goals and two assists. Solidity in the midfield has been provided by players such as Axel Witsel, Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme, who have contributed to the team’s success.
The possible alignment of Atlético de Madrid
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Molina, Witsel, Giménez, Hermoso, Riquelme
Midfielders: De Paul, Koke, Llorente
Forwards: Morata and Griezmann
This confrontation promises to be a tactical battle between two giants of Spanish football. The uncertainty over the lineups adds excitement to a clash that could have significant consequences in the race for the League title. Fans are eagerly awaiting this duel between Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona, two teams seeking to consolidate themselves as undisputed leaders in the domestic competition.
