For the case of the little one Fatima fell from the balcony in Turin and died at just 3 years old, the prosecutor would have no more doubts. It would have been her mother’s partner, in the house with her at that moment, who knocked her down. He has always defended himself, claiming that they were playing when the baby slipped from her arms. But the investigators do not believe his words.

The charge for Mohssine Azhar, the 32-year-old companion of the mother of Moroccan origins is heavy: aggravated voluntary crime. He is found guilty of the death of the three-year-old girl who fell from the balcony of a building in Turin in January.

The judges have sent him to trial, while it is already known that the trial will begin in the Court of Assizes on January 25th. The 32-year-old will have to answer for the death of Fatima, daughter of Lucia Chinelli, woman he was having an affair with. He would have voluntarily thrown her down.

There Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office she is convinced that the man took the little girl, throwing her off the balcony, after arguing with his partner. Aggravating factors (cruelty and futile reasons) are also added to the crime that you are accused of.

The man always defended himself, saying they were playing fly-wheel, when the little girl suddenly fell from his arms. The mother had said she was not present, but then she accused her partner: they had quarreled because she wanted to bring the little one back to her house.

The man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs. There were also some friends at home. He would be ready to assume his responsibilities, as underlined by defender Alessandro Sena: