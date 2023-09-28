Today Pope Francis made a surprise visit to the Pimavalle neighborhood, on the outskirts of Rome, and spoke with the parish priests of the area, with serious problems of marginalization, and where 17-year-old Michelle Caruso was brutally murdered, in a case that shocked the country.



“This afternoon, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Pope Francis addressed the parish of Santa Maria della Salute, in Primavalle, where he was received by the vicegerent of the diocese of Rome, the parish priest and the vice parish priest, to maintain an exchange with the approximately 35 priests of the territory of the prefecture.

In the end, shortly after 6 p.m., he returned to the Vatican,” reported the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, in a note.

In a statement from the Vicariate of Rome, the auxiliary bishop of the western sector of the capital, Baldo Reina explained that “it was a fraternal dialogue” and that “the topics discussed referred to the pastoral challenges with reference also to the problems of the area. An area in which youth unrest and social exclusion are evident, but where many people of good will live.”

The text of the vicariate also states that “Pope Francis has decided to visit this prefecture because two serious events have recently occurred here: the deaths of two women Michelle Maria Caruso and Rossella Nappini.”

Michelle Caruso, 17, was stabbed to death last June by a young man her age who, after killing her, put her in a sack and abandoned her in a garbage container. while Rossella Nappini, a 52-year-old nurse, was stabbed in September by her ex-partner in the hallway of a building in the Primavalle neighborhood.

Upon his return from Mongolia, the pontiff, responding to a question about the Italian peripheries and the situations of marginality that exist, explained that “we must move forward, go there and work there.”

EFE

