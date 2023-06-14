Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10:34



| Updated 17:11h.

On July 23, the general elections are held and the parties begin to prepare their programs. The chosen date caught citizens by surprise, since it coincides with the summer holidays of a large part of the population. For this reason, many have decided to request the vote by mail.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, met this week with the rest of the coordinators of the PSOE’s electoral program for the upcoming elections on 23-J. In this meeting, the members of the PSOE have had time to immortalize the moment.

An image has been released that took place during the president’s meeting with the rest of his party colleagues. In the photograph Pedro Sánchez appears taking a selfie with those attending that meeting. This is nothing special. What has gone viral is the version of the image made by AI in which the President of the Government and the rest of his colleagues can be seen as if they were children.

Vice President Nadia Calviño has not only shared the selfie that Pedro Sánchez has taken, she has also published the photo generated by artificial intelligence that shows the PSOE coordinators a few years younger. In addition to Sánchez and Calviño, the third vice president Teresa Ribera, the ministers Félix Bolaños, María Jesús Montero and José Luis Escrivá can be seen with a rejuvenated face; the president of the PSOE, Cristina Narbona; the coordinator of the electoral program, Idoia Mendia, and the MEP Lina Gálvez.



The image of Pedro Sánchez and his companions created with AI.



Nadia Calviño has shared the image created by artificial intelligence on her Twitter account. «I share an image that has come to me, produced by #AI based on the photo published yesterday. New technologies open up great opportunities and also challenges, “wrote the vice president along with the two images. In addition, Calviño considers it “important to continue promoting a regulation that protects our rights and values.” In the vice president’s post you can see the contrast between the real image and the one created by AI.

🥰 I share an image that has come to me, produced by #AI on the basis of the photo posted yesterday. New technologies open up great opportunities and also challenges. How important, to continue promoting a regulation that protects our #rights and values!#SpainDigital🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/a3WXbCQMn2 — Nadia Calvino (@NadiaCalvino) June 13, 2023

In the image you can see exactly the same position of the politicians as in the real photograph, but with much more youthful faces. It will have been fun for more than one to see the President of the Government and the rest of the charges with their usual suits and clothing, but as if they were about 12 years old. The children’s faces are so real that anyone can mistake them for real children.