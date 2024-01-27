The Philippine army said on Saturday that its forces killed nine members of a group loyal to the ISIS terrorist organization in the southern Philippines, including two suspected of involvement in a deadly bombing that targeted a Catholic mass last month.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement that four soldiers were injured during an anti-terrorism operation in Lanao del Sur province over the past two days, all of whom are in stable condition.

The armed forces said that those killed belonged to a group linked to the extremist group ISIS, against which the Philippine army launched ground attacks and air strikes in 2017.

Among those killed in the operation carried out by the army this time were the two suspects in the December 3 bombing at a mass held in a sports hall at a university in Marawi City, which killed at least four people and injured 50 others.

Army Commander General Romeo Brawner said in a statement: “The precision and unwavering dedication to this operation… achieved complete and decisive justice for the victims of the despicable attack.”

Brawner added: “This operation sets a clear example that the Armed Forces of the Philippines will not tolerate those who put the lives and prosperity of our people at risk.”