“The combination of La Niña and record heat in the Atlantic could lead to an explosive hurricane season”meteorologist Stephanie Abrams told CBS Mornings. The specialist of Canal del tiempo refers to the increase in ocean temperatures, which currently average 20 degrees Celsius, which is more typical for May.

Just last month, global seas recorded an average temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, showing the trend towards high temperatures and resulting in further melting of the Arctic, an area that is warming more rapidly. The same is reflected in North Atlantic ocean temperatures, which are much higher than they should bewhich can have a significant impact on the hurricane season.

Stephanie Abrams explained that the increase in temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean will have a direct impact on the hurricane season.

The effect of La Niña on the Atlantic Ocean and United States hurricane season



According to the Canal del tiempothe Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1, 2024. According to the expert, “The oceans are also warming close to home,” he explained. “In fact, this has been the warmest start to the year on record, at a time when the North Atlantic is usually at its coolest,” he added.

As the expert explained, these high water temperatures recharge hurricanes and, added to this, The expectation is that the La Niña phenomenon will develop in the next hurricane season. “La Niña is when the winds blow near the equator and away from the Americas, causing colder water to rise to the surface, which in turn causes lower air currents in the Atlantic, causing a more active season,” he indicated. the specialist

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean ends on November 30. It is expected to peak in mid-September with most activity taking place between August and October.