The Executive of President Dina Boluarte promulgated the law that reestablishes the return to bicameralism in Congress. This is a constitutional reform that was approved two weeks ago by the Chamber of Deputies. Defenders of the regulations argue that the change promotes better legislation and political control, while its detractors say it is an opportunity for corruption and waste of public funds to increase.

This March 20, the Peruvian Government promulgated a law approved at the beginning of the month by the current unicameral Legislature, which establishes the creation of a Senate within Parliament, a idea that was rejected by 90% of citizens in a referendum in 2018.

This is a reform with modifications to the current Constitution, which determines that Congress will be made up of a Senate and will maintain the existence of the current Chamber of Deputies.

The reform provides that The Senate is made up of 60 representatives, elected electorally in five-year terms.with percentage representation of the 24 departments and the two provinces of the country.

On March 6, the full Congress approved the legislation, in a second vote with 91 legislators in favor, 31 against and one abstention, to finally change 53 articles of the Constitution.

The Chamber of Deputies will maintain the 130 representatives it currently has, who will be elected in the same way as senators. The number of legislators in both Chambers could increase in the future if there is an increase in the country's population.

It was also established that the Presidency of the entire Congress alternates between the presidents of the House and the Senate, which now They may be re-elected for the same position, as read in the law.

“This Bicentennial Congress has managed to approve the return to bicameralism, after extensive dialogue and consensus. This reform will allow better legislative quality, greater representation and will strengthen our democracy. Thanks to the entire National Representation,” said Alejandro Soto, current president congressional.

Although Soto and his party assured that it is a “historic step”, some opponents recalled the referendum carried out by former president Martín Vizcarra in 2018, when A large majority rejected bicameralism and the re-election of congressmen, with 90% and 85% of the votes, respectively.

A change that is expected to take effect in the next legislature, which will begin in 2026.

Peru was bicameral from the creation of the Republic until 1993

Peru had a bicameral Congress in the past, since the country's independence, but during the mandate of former President Alberto Fujimori, the Constituent Congress established unicamerality in the political Constitution in 1993.

Recently, Margot Palacios, of the Marxist Peru Libre party, said that the legislators who opposed this proposal “remembered that Peruvian society already decided five years ago that they did not agree with it, and that approving it would be turning our backs on the people.” .

Defenders of the change assure that it will help optimize the country's democratic system and the seven parties in favor assure that this allows greater reflection regarding the approval of laws and more political control.

Although there are many critics who point out that this is just another expense for the branch of the Legislative Branch, which currently has the largest budget in the country, and which maintains widespread rejection among the population. In February of this year, the pollster Datum reported that Congress has a 86% disapproval among Peruvians.





With EFE and local media