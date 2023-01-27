A few months ago, the midfielder of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Fernando BeltranHe was going through a bad streak in the team that even came to ask for his departure from the team due to his lack of activity, fortunately for him, there was someone who prevented him and made him stay in the team.
During the stage of Victor Manuel Vucetich In the rojiblanco team, the footballer was erased from the squad, as he was not liked by the ‘king midas‘ so his activity was minimal and on most occasions he was relegated to the bench.
Faced with this situation, the footballer came to request his departure from the club to the board, however, the president of the club, Amaury Vergara, did not allow it and convinced him to stay on the team. Therefore, over time, the experienced coach left the institution and the player returned to have more participation until he returned to ownership.
“Now the only thing I want is to be champion with Chivas. At one point I asked to leave, for the same reason that I didn’t play, but I owe all that to Amaury. If I’m still here it’s because of Amaury.”
– Fernando Beltran.
In this way, the rojiblanco captain became sincere through Chivas TV.
“Instead of first getting that football side I have out of me, they first focused on being well in a personal way, that it was happy at that moment and that after that, everything else would come. I owe everything to Amaury, every time I see him I thank him, because today I don’t see myself anywhere else. Before you could say yes, because of my courage, my rage and all that I wanted to show, but today I don’t see myself anywhere else. I want to be a Chivas player all my life ”, he declared.
