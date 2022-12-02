Washington Post: The Pentagon is considering expanding the training program for Ukrainian troops

The Pentagon is considering expanding its training program for Ukrainian troops, teaching hundreds and thousands of troops how to conduct “sophisticated campaigns.” This publication reported Washington Post.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other senior Pentagon officials are considering a plan to significantly expand training for the Ukrainian military.

It is also indicated that the plan is being discussed for weeks, for its implementation they plan to use the funds that the United States will send to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the United States plans to significantly increase the number of Ukrainian troops trained by them and complicate training courses. At the same time, it is noted that since February of this year, the United States has trained only a few thousand Ukrainian troops to control certain types of weapons.