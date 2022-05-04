Kirby said in a press conference, Wednesday, that the United States has many ways and means to deliver American weapons to the Ukrainian fighters, noting that it “is constantly changing its plans.”

“The pace of the flow of Western and American weapons into Ukraine has increased significantly” recently, a Pentagon spokesman said.

On the other hand, Kirby stressed that “the Russian forces lack the capabilities to launch precision strikes against vital targets in Ukraine.”

He continued, “We do not have a clear vision of the mechanism of transmission of orders in the Russian military structure.”