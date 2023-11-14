Washington holds forces supported by Tehran responsible for the escalation of violence. The United States has launched strikes on sites in Syria that it says are linked to Iran on three separate occasions, but the attacks by drones have not stopped.

Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters, “Since October 17 until today, we have monitored 55 attacks on American forces. There have been 27 attacks on American forces in Iraq and 28 attacks in Syria,” noting that 59 Americans were injured.

The increase in attacks on American forces is linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the Palestinian movement carried out a surprise cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7, which according to the Israeli authorities killed about 1,200 people.

After the attack, the United States rushed to provide military support to Israel, which has since launched a relentless air, land and sea assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza. According to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli strikes killed more than 11,300 people.

This outcome sparks widespread anger in the Middle East and has given impetus to attacks on American forces by forces opposed to their presence in the region.

About 2,500 American soldiers are stationed in Iraq and about 900 soldiers in Syria as part of efforts to prevent the return of ISIS.