Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 7:51 p.m.



| Updated 8:48 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

When organizing a wedding, there are many details that must be resolved, from the flowers, the bride and groom's suits, the place where it will take place or the banquet. However, the latter is one of the few elements that a couple from Murcia have not had to worry about, since the fast food chain Popeyes has been in charge of providing the wedding menu.

Ana and Quique celebrated their wedding on December 6. However, beyond the typical canapés, seafood and other preparations typical of these events, guests have been able to enjoy some of the most well-known products of the Popeyes chain, such as their The Chicken Sandwich burger, their crispy chicken strips or their spicy wings.

This was thanks to the raffle that the brand launched on November 19, under the slogan 'That madness that we love', looking for the “most fanatic” couple of this restaurant chain to give them a wedding banquet in the purest Louisiana style. .

The couple enjoys various Popeyes products



Popeyes





«We are passionate about Popeyes! Since it arrived in Murcia we have been big fans, so this gift from the brand couldn't make us happier! The best time to share one of our great passions with our loved ones,” stated the couple.

For her part, Yvette Altet, marketing director of the brand, highlighted that “at Popeyes, nothing excites us more than sharing moments of joy and celebrations with our customers. Without a doubt we have the most daring fans and that is why we want to give them back all that passion for the brand, being present in unique and special moments like this.”

Now, after providing this banquet to these Murcians, Popeyes continues looking for couples who want to enjoy this menu at their link. To participate, the requirements are: follow the Popeyes account on Instagram, like the post and comment on your wedding date in the comments.