The Tijuana City Council, through the Inspection and Verification Directorate, closed an event hall in the Anexa 20 de Noviembre neighborhood where a Clandestine party with around 300 minors consuming alcohol.

In an effort to combat illegal activities that put Tijuana youth at risk, the Tijuana City Council, Under the direction of Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, it has intensified its inspection and verification actions.

On this occasion, the municipal authorities They suspended a clandestine party in an event hall located in the Anexa 20 de Noviembre neighborhood, where there were around 300 minors consuming alcoholic beverages.

The intervention was carried out thanks to a citizen complaint who alerted the authorities about the presence of minors consuming alcohol in the establishment.

According to reports, municipal inspectors went to the scene and found hundreds of young people that they could not prove their majority, in addition to verifying the consumption of high alcoholic beverages.

Faced with this situation, the Tijuana City Council proceeded to suspend the event immediately and vacate the place with the support of the Municipal Police. In addition, an administrative report was drawn up with a fine for those responsible for the event hall and the closing seals were placed.

With this action, there are already three the clandestine parties suspended so far in 2024 in Tijuana. Given this panorama, the municipal authorities call on the community to report these illegal events through the WhatsApp line of the Inspection and Verification Directorate (664) 616-3339, reaffirming their commitment to the safety and well-being of the young people of the city.