In these first days of the autumn season there have been numerous surprises for all customers who have an operational plan on Netflix. Customers who have an operational plan for streaming TV have been able to witness important exclusives such as Lucifer And Sex Education. The most anticipated title this part of the year was however The paper house.

The paper house, the dates for the end of the popular TV series on Netflix

More than a year of waiting from the episodes of the fourth season, as per Netflix announcement, the new season of The paper house arrived on the streaming platform last 3 September. The wait for fans was very long and also marked by the timing of the pandemic, which slowed down both filming and post production.

Netflix’s strategy for the fifth and final season of The paper house foresees big things. The last season has in fact been divided into two parts: if the first part is already available in these days, to discover the second part and to know what the final destiny of the story will be, fans will have to wait until 3 December.

December 3 will be the day on which Netflix will publish the latest episodes on the platform. It goes without saying that the wait for the grand finale is the same for fans all over the world. Obviously, as with all the endings, there will be nostalgia. To cushion the lack of The paper house, However, Netflix already thinks of some spin off, as early as next 2022.