Environmental organizations and neighbors have blocked Gran Via at Urgell Street at 5:30 p.m. to protest against the Papanoelada Motera and try to block the passage of the concentration of motorcycles through this point. They have closed the road for approximately an hour and a half. The convening entities, Eixample Respira, BACC, the FAVB, Maragall Respira, Revolta Escolar and Bicibús Eixampledenounce the negative impact on public health of the concentration of motorcycles: “High pollution, excessive noise and uncivil behavior such as burning tiressudden accelerations and the constant use of the horn”.

A few minutes before 6 p.m., about 2,000 motorcyclists -according to the Urban Guard- they have left Montjuïc and have begun to parade through the city dressed as Santa Claus. The itinerary initially planned by the motorcyclists envisaged leaving Montjuïc and heading to the center of Barcelona, ​​passing through Gran Vía. However, the cut has forced the motorcyclists to reconfigure the route. During their passage through several streets, such as Paral·lel Avenue, many motorcyclists have taken advantage of the opportunity to be noticed and burn tires.

According to Barcelona City Council, at the time of the start of the mobilization of motorcyclists there was no evidence that there was any communication of “demonstration, concentration or request for a permit to occupy public roads” for the activity.

Genís Domínguez, from Eixample Respira, has denounced that there are “many motorcycles with uncivil behavior.” “It’s leisure and it doesn’t contribute anything”he said, complaining about the pollution and noise they cause. At the same time, he has said that it is “punishable” that the concentration is not communicated.

About a hundred people gathered at 5:30 p.m. on Gran Via near Urgell to block the street in protest. They have assured that it is one of the most polluted axes of Barcelona along with Aragó street. For this reason, the protest demands a “safe and healthy” Gran Vía and restrict the movement of motor vehicles in central areas during Christmas for “smoke-free parties.”

Most have arrived by bicycle and others have arrived on foot. During the cut, they displayed banners and made the ‘tio’ shit, whom they asked “breathe better”, “turn off the engine” and “take care of your lungs”. They have also collected donations for La Marató de 3Cat, this year dedicated to respiratory diseases. The cut lasted approximately an hour and a half.

For their part, in a Telegram channel, the organizers of the Papanoelada have pointed out this weekend that cut off a main avenue in Barcelona – in relation to environmentalists – it only causes “more caravans, traffic, noise and pollution in other parts of the city.” They have reported on this channel that a cut was planned on Gran Via and have encouraged the participating motorists to search for “alternatives” to get to Plaza Catalunya.

Furthermore, they have defended that they do not block any streets and “they are just friends celebrating Christmas in their own way.” From the channel they have also stated that This would not happen if the City Council supported the event from the beginning. and enable a space away from the neighbors, like Montjuïc, and they have called not to commit infractions.