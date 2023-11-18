The painful silence of Giulia Cecchettin’s father: he got into their car to perhaps go to the barracks

All of Italy was holding its breath for Giulia Cecchettin, with the hope that her family could hug her again. However, today’s morning, Saturday 18 November, her heartbreaking confirmation arrived. Divers found her body in Lake Barges.

CREDIT: IL CORRIERE DELLA SERA

From the moment they didn’t see her return home, the family immediately be alarmed. They first tried to call her several times and then they reported what happened to the police.

Like them, also the parents of Filippo Turetta, they reported his disappearance to the Carabinieri barracks. All the things started from here researchwhich saw the boy investigated for attempted crime.

From all the investigations of the case, the investigators discovered a video of a camera from a factory in the Fossò area, where the boy attacks the 22 year old.

Right on that road they found some traces of blood, hair and even pieces of scotch tape. However, none of his relatives ever wanted to think the worst, until the news arrived discovery of his body.

The pain of Giulia Cecchettin’s father

After 7 long days of research, with the different appeals of his family members, unfortunately the heartbreaking news has arrived. Just before midday, today Saturday 18 November, his was found body.

Initially, news of a woman’s body emerged. Only after several minutes did the Prosecutor’s Office itself give the go-ahead sad confirmation. The lifeless girl found in a gully on Lake Barger was Giulia herself.

The older brother and sister, as soon as they discovered it, decided to publish it on their social profiles two heartbreaking poststo say goodbye to her.

The father Gino instead, who immediately showed himself pained and desperate, was seen by some journalists from The Corriere della Sera. The Carabinieri went to take it home and he, in painful silence, entered their car.