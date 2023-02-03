Mexico.- The subject of the death of Ana Dalay, the first daughter of Gloria Trevia whom he conceived with his former artistic representative and producer, Sergio Andrade, will always be the subject of controversy in the media and social networks.

Ana Dalay, daughter of Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade, died on November 13, 1999 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the apartment that the couple shared with other girls, just a few weeks after being born.

At that time, the couple was wanted by Interpol, as they were accused of kidnapping, abuse and corruption of minors.

Regarding the death of the baby, who would currently be 23 years old if she were still alive, It was said that it was due to “crib death”, and Gloria, in an interview with Adela Micha, quoted some time ago:

“I left my daughter sleeping, when an argument started that lasted a long time, I wanted to see my daughter, so I started to feel very restless.” He also said that Sergio Andrade asked Katia de la Cuesta to go get the baby and when she did not leave the room with her daughter, she “began to worry too much.”

Gloria looked at her daughter covered with a sheet. They told her that she had fallen asleep, then a girl noticed that Ana Dalay had her little blue mouth and Gloria began to scream desperately.

Gloria wanted to take the girl to the hospital, but they did not allow it, because they were fugitives from justice: “I grabbed the girl and tried to run from the apartment, but Karina Yapor stopped me at the door and said she was dead.”

Then came the worst, because Gloria fell into emotional shock, was delirious for about five days and when she recovered they told her that several days had passed since that moment that she felt had just passed.

What happened to Ana Dalay’s little body is a mystery, since Gloria has recounted that they told her that she had her funeral, also that they threw it into a dirty water canal in the municipality of Jacarepagua, west of Rio de Janeiro Brazil, presumably on the orders of Sergio Andrade.

On the death of the baby it has also been speculated that supposedly Katia de la Cuesta I would have suffocated her and that Gloria herself caused her death by covering her too much with her blanket and that prevented her from breathing.

But something worse has been mentioned on the subject, since Aline Hernández, who was the wife of Sergio Andrade and Gloria Trevi’s chorus girl, recounts in her book “La gloria por el infierno”, that the girl’s little body would have been dismembered, placed in a bag and thrown into the river

In several interviews, Gloria has said that her daughter lives (in her mind and heart) and that when she stops remembering and feeling her, then in reality she will have passed away.

On Instagram, Gloria Trevi always evokes her daughter, especially on the dates of her birth and last day of life: “I love you and I will love you forever,” she wrote recently, and she also wrote years ago “Postcards to heaven,” written by her and dedicated to Ana Dalay.