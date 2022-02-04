Foggia, the heartbreaking words of Mario, the boyfriend of Camilla Di Pumpo, the 25-year-old who died in an accident

On the evening of Wednesday 3 February, the city of Foggia decided to hold a torchlight procession in honor of Camilla Di Pumpo, the 25-year-old girl who died in an accident. Even her boyfriend and colleague Mario wanted to remember her with beautiful words, which moved everyone present.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

There were more than 500 people on site to be able to show affection and closeness to the family, struck by a heartbreaking and sudden loss.

Camilla Di Pumpo he lost his life around midnight between Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th January. Precisely at the intersection in via Matteotti and via Urbanoin the town of Foggia.

She had just left her boyfriend’s house and was returning to his home. However, after walking a few meters, she was involved in an accident and the impact was a lot violent. Indeed, despite the timely arrival of the doctors, his heart has ceased to beat in the hospital.

The most shocking thing about this story is that 4 guys approached the cars and one of them, without even worrying about the conditions of the injured, he bent down and stole the cell phone of the dying girl. Many friends of him have posted appeals on the web to retrieve it, but their attempts resulted in nothing.

Death Camilla Di Pumpo, the memory of her boyfriend Mario Aiezza during the torchlight procession

We got out, she got into the car, we said goodbye like every night: ‘hello love,’ ‘hello love.’ After 40 seconds she feels a bang, I run, here in 30 seconds they destroyed her life. Camilla was very human, she loved life, love, love, she had plans. She wanted to live. I fell in love with her eyes from the first day I met them in court, then when I also discovered her smile, I was sure that I wanted her as the woman of my life. He was always happy and smiling, he gave joy to everyone. She loved life, she was an exceptional person, she totally filled my life, she gave me indescribable joy, she showed me a bright future, a prospect.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK