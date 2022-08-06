Marcelo Bielsa He became a very loved person in England for his charisma and for having achieved promotion with Leeds United to the Premier League after spending 16 years in the rise of English football, although after serving in the top flight he was later fired, for decision of. Andrea Radrizzani, the owner of the club.
Precisely in an interview with The Athletic it was the leader who admitted that he never imagined having to make that determination: “I never thought of firing Bielsa. I never thought it could happen, ever.”, Radrizzani beganthe largest shareholder of the Yorkshire entity, who later provided details of the Argentine’s state of mind.
“The moment when I started to have doubts was against Aston Villa, when we drew 3-3. I remember that the media spoke positively of our performance. The reality for me, at the break almost he wanted to leave the stadium because he was very disappointed by the lack of discipline on the pitchhow easy it was to score goals”.
“That was the first moment that I realized that maybe something was wrong and the team can no longer execute what they have been asking for for the last few years. They had begun to tire, mentally more than physically. I felt like something was broken and that’s when you have a turning point, but it was too early to make a decision.”he continued.
“I told him face to face. It was very different from every encounter I had with him. In each meeting normally, he was open to a long conversation. In this case, he probably didn’t expect it because I always supported him wholeheartedly. I saw him hurt and speechless for the first time”, revealed the Italian businessman who had hired him in 2018.
