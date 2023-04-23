Sunday, April 23, 2023, 1:35 p.m.



Updated 3:14 p.m.

Claro consummates his turn to the right and will run alongside the PP in the next elections on May 28. This has been transferred by the formation of Orihuela Costa in a statement this Sunday. In this way, the president of the party, already historic from the Oriolan coast, will occupy a position -still unspecified- as an independent on the plate headed by the popular candidate for mayor, Pepe Vegara.

The decision, they explain from Claro, was made unanimously by the members of the Extraordinary General Assembly held on April 20. A turn that, they justify, responds to the intentions expressed by the popular candidate. “The Popular Party has guaranteed, in case of leading the municipal government, the appointment of a councilor for the Coast with powers, a budget and a support team with representation from Claro.”

“We believe that the program and the reforms that will be finalized and presented in the coming days will receive broad support from the population of the coast and their representative associations,” they assure with the conviction “that by joining forces and working together, the next elections They will result in a stable, cohesive and majority government that will promote the unity and integration of the different areas of the municipality: town, districts and coast.

CLARO consummates this lurch in this way after in the last elections it ran alongside Podemos within the Cambiemos Orihuela coalition. In the past elections, the representative of Claro, Helene Akerman (at number four on the list) was left at the gates of accessing the Oriolan Plenary. Yes they did, on the contrary, the current councilors Carlos Bernabé (who repeats as head of the list), María García Sandoval and Javier Gracia.

Last December Claro announced the break of its coalition with Cambiemos, they justified, for “supporting the motion of censure last April causing a change of government without having informed us.” So the formation of the coast studied presenting itself alone as they already did in 2015 and knowing how difficult it is for them to overcome the 5% barrier that gives access to the Consistory. In those elections that gave birth to the first term of Emilio Bascuñana (PP) they obtained 4.89% of the votes.

Even so, they did not close the door to re-align themselves, in fact, the formation has a long tradition of coalitions. Before Cambiemos, Claro competed in 2011 together with the old Centro Liberal Renovador (CLR), later seed of Ciudadanos. On this occasion, Claro valued after the fracture with Carlos Bernabé’s men that the alliance, whoever it was, “must be useful and translate into concrete improvements for Orihuela Costa.” Thus, it seems, Vegara’s promises of decentralization have ended up convincing the formation.

The sum of Claro’s votes would give wings to the PP in the face of an electoral contest that is assumed to be very close. Especially when last Friday the news of an open investigation against Pepe Vegara for two alleged tax crimes was known, which would reduce ‘a priori’ his chances of taking over the mayor’s baton.

However, Claro will not have it easy to maintain his parish either, since these elections will have to deal with a new rival on the coast: the Orihuela Costa Independence Party. A bet whose electoral impact it could have is unknown, but which, evidently, competes for the same electorate as Claro.