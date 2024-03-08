In Sinaloa there is a power political almost absolute on the part of Brunettetheir allies and its candidates. The indicators of electoral preference are overwhelming. Brunette displaced the PRI as an invincible party. Even a large number of militants from other parties now prefer to switch to the official party to continue their political career. In reality, it is very difficult to be the opposition in the current electoral scenario.

However, the opposition yes it exists. But where is it? Obviously, he is not in the government or in the State Congress. Business organizations chose to remain completely silent. Their complaints and criticisms are only expressed in private meetings or coffee chats. The media and social and union organizations do not provide a counterweight either. For the most part, political parties maintain a complicit silence, or are fearful. He BREAD is a clear example of this attitude.

But the opposition does exist, and voices of dissent are growing. One of those is that of Paola Gárate, state leader of the PRI. It is clear that she is part of those promoting a change in political strategy in her party. She is a supporter of those who do assume themselves as opposition, and express themselves without fear in the face of power. She maintains a systematic opposition against the governor and the government's actions, and she should coordinate better with the PAS and the PRD.

Paola Gárate is part of a new generation of PRI members who knows how to operate from the opposition, even at the cost of criticism from many colleagues in her own party who are in favor of negotiating everything with the executive branch. There is a paradoxical fact: Paola is gaining more sympathy outside her party. Internally they criticize her, but various sectors of society increasingly recognize her political activity.

The opposition in Sinaloa could grow rapidly if the PRI leader linked up better with the PAS and the PRD, as well as with the candidate for the Senate, Paloma Sánchez, and with the candidate for the presidency of Culiacán, Erika Sánchez. Together they could pull together all the candidates and activists, to better impact the course of the electoral campaign, and really involve citizens in this process. The times demand closing ranks in the face of this type of leadership, and also adding others.

The campaign has to change. The opposition must behave like the opposition. So far the candidates have not awakened the public spirit. The existing public insecurity will inhibit voting, due to citizen fear. Furthermore, the official party violates all laws with impunity. Therefore, it is urgent to consolidate a great opposition force in Sinaloa. Multiple social and productive sectors would join an opposition call. The PRI leadership is already taking the first steps, but the contingents are still missing. With participation, the election in Sinaloa can be won.

[email protected]

