The release of “Oppenheimer” is getting closer and expect a tough competition at the box office with “Barbie.” However, the protagonists have expressed their support publicly and have asked their fans to see both productions. The film, which stars Cillian Murphy and is directed by Christopher Nolan, is based on the book “American Prometheus,” a biography of Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The anticipation is growing even higher now after the cast walked out of the film’s premiere to join the strike by the US Actors Union.

“Oppenheimer”: official trailer

Below you can see the official trailer of the movie “Oppenheimer”, which will soon be available in theaters in Peru, such as Cinemark, Cineplanet and Cinépolis.

When does “Oppenheimer” premiere in Peru?

The premiere of “Oppenheimer” in Peruvian theaters is scheduled for the next Thursday July 20, like the one from Barbie’s ‘live action’. Great expectation has been created around these two feature films and, therefore, thousands will bet to see both films on the same day.

Who are the actors of “Oppenheimer”?

Cillian Murphy (J. Robert Oppenheimer)

Emily Blunt (Katherine Oppenheimer)

Matt Damon (Leslie Groves)

Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss)

Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock)

Rami Malek (David Hill)

Benny Safdie (Edward Teller)

Josh Hartnett (Ernest Lawrence)

Casey Affleck (Boris Pash)

Michael Angarano as Robert Serber

Dylan Arnold (Frank Oppenheimer)

Josh Peck (Kenneth Bainbridge)

Devon Bostick (Seth Neddermeyer)

Matthias Schweighofer (Werner Heisenberg)

Christopher Denham (Klaus Fuchs)

Danny Deferrari (Enrico Fermi)

Guy Burnett (George Entelton)

Emma Dumont (Jackie Oppenheimer)

Gustaf Skarsgard (Hans Bethe)

Trond Fausa Aurvag (George Kistiakowsky)

Gary Oldman (Harry Truman)

Olivia Thirlby as Lilli Hornig

Tom Conti (Albert Einstein).

What is the movie “Oppenheimer” about?

The plot centers on the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is in charge of the Los Alamos Laboratory and works with a team of scientists during the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the catastrophic atomic bomb.

How long is the movie “Oppenheimer”?

This is one of Christopher Nolan’s longest films, according to what he himself declared to Total Film. “It’s a little longer than the longest I’ve done so far. It’s close to three hours,” were his words. “Oppenheimer” has a total duration of two hours and 49 minutes.

Trailer for “Oppenheimer”

In addition to the official trailer, Universal Pictures, through its YouTube channel, released a five-minute video, in which a preview of the film is presented. We show you below.