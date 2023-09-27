Tuesday, September 26, 2023



Updated 09/27/2023 10:37 a.m.

Hoteliers complain that it is increasingly difficult for them to find staff to work in their establishments. The working conditions in some Spanish restaurants and bars are not at all attractive, this causes those who are looking for a job not to apply for certain offers. Any job requires effort, but, thanks to social networks, in recent times, job offers have been seen that do not seem real.

The famous Twitter account @soycamarero is responsible for publishing all kinds of striking establishments, consumer reviews of certain establishments or the stories of some hoteliers. Thanks to this account, many can see the abusive conditions of some job offers and the rudeness of certain consumers towards waiters. In one of the latest publications of this account you can see a job offer that has outraged social networks.

The job offer that has outraged the networks



The user @soycamarero has published an advertisement from a businessman in the sector who is looking for a kitchen assistant. What has caught the most attention about this offer is that the salary will change progressively. The chosen one will earn 5 euros per hour for the first week, 6 euros for the second week, and the salary will rise to 7 euros per hour at the end of the first month. Additionally, they are looking for someone who can join immediately.

The schedule was not liked either, since the future kitchen assistant will have to go to work three times a day. The position schedule is divided into three sessions. «He has to come three times a day. From 8.00 to 10.00; from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.,” the announcement explains.

The offer is for a kitchen assistant, but, as explained in the advertisement, he will also have to perform waiter duties. «Now there are not many people. “No more than five people come to eat in a day,” the offer justifies. Finally, the offer has emphasized that maintenance of the premises is necessary. “Currently maintenance is needed, next year the restaurant will be renovated and we will change its hours,” the offer concludes.

These conditions have not been liked by social network users, since they are looking for one person to do two different jobs. Furthermore, the schedule and the change in salary have not been liked by people who see it as a real abuse. “Slavery is back,” a Twitter user reacted to @soycamarero’s publication. “Cooking, waiter, maintenance-cleaning, we already know those ‘things’,” responded another user.