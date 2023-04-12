The offer of places for 2-year-old children who are joining schools for the first time in the Region has increased by 300 more than that initially provided by Education, and will finally be 2,400. Of the total, 1,300 will be located in 61 public schools, and the remaining 1,100 places in 55 concerted centers. The criteria for the selection of public and concerted centers that will offer these free places has taken into account the schooling needs of the population and the space available in the centers.

The students will be attended by two Early Childhood Education technicians per classroom, according to the model followed in the 14 nursery schools under the Ministry. The Community has a pool of technicians in Early Childhood Education that nurtures the personnel for nursery schools, and which will be used to provide specialists to public centers; “If it were insufficient, the services of the SEF will be used to hire this qualified personnel,” they say in Education. The rest of the services, such as the dining room, will be those of the center.

The president of the Union of Teaching Cooperatives of the Region (Ucoerm), Juan Antonio Pedreño, considers that this new model will allow cooperatives to partly compensate for the drop in birth rates, which has wreaked havoc in the sector. Pedreño defends the inclusion of the concerted network in the model. “If all the places in the public network had been concentrated, it would have been a disaster for the cooperatives,” defends the president of Ucoerm, who recalls that the rate of students in the Region enrolled in the subsidized network is still well below the average national.