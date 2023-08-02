Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez defended his legacy in European football on Tuesday, where he played for teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and claimed his time at those two clubs in his presentation as a new Sao Paulo player.

“I have played in big clubs, it is true that at Real Madrid I think I played very well. The numbers are there, I won many titles. At Bayern I also played very well, the numbers are there,” James said at his first press conference after signing with Tricolor de Morumbí.

This was how James answered a question regarding the last years of his sports career, in which he defended the colors of teams from a lower rank, such as English Everton, Qatari Al-Rayyan and Greek Olympiacos, with which he He terminated his contract last April.

However, he pointed out that he begins his first adventure in Brazilian soccer with “many expectations” and “big dreams.”

“I hope to win titles, as all the players want. Now we have the Copa Sudamericana, the Copa do Brasil and there are many titles we can win. We are going to try to win them in a good way,” he said.

The Colombian signed a contract with Sao Paulo until June 2025 and will wear number 19, the same one he already wore at Porto and Everton.

The 32-year-old soccer player arrived on Sunday night at the Congonhas airport, in the capital of São Paulo, where he was received by dozens of fans among cheers and songs.



This Tuesday he held his first work session at the Sao Paulo training center.

At the beginning of the presentation he was accompanied by the club’s president, Julio Casares, who was full of praise for the figure of James.



“We managed to achieve a dream. The arrival of James is an important milestone, not only because of his indisputable quality, but because of the player and the person he is,” said the leader, who revealed that they had been talking with the Colombian for about “50- 60 days”.

