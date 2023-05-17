In a press conference, the undersecretary for border and migration policies of the US Department of Homeland Security, Blas Núñez-Nieto, declared that the number of immigrants dropped to approximately 5,000 a day, compared to the 10,000 daily reported last week. . The official also highlighted the role of Mexico and Guatemala in tightening surveillance at their borders.

So far, the end of Title 42 has not meant the existence of new massive gatherings of migrants on the border between Mexico and the United States, as some voices predicted days before the lifting of mobility restrictions for health reasons included in this controversial regulation. US.

Despite the above, the US government continues to warn that its borders are not open and that anyone who crosses the southern border irregularly will “now face harsher consequences at the border, including a minimum five-year ban on returning to enter and the possibility of being criminally prosecuted if they try again.”, according to Núñez-Nieto.

The administration of President Joe Biden has expanded the legal avenues through which people who want to immigrate to the United States can do so without illegally crossing the borders.

Immigrants gather in a makeshift camp stuck between the US-Mexico border walls on May 13, 2023, as seen from San Diego, California. © AFP / Mario Tama

One of them is the CBP One application, with which migrants can make an appointment with the border authorities to obtain refugee status from the Government, although dozens of migrants have complained about the operation of the application.

“We are processing people in a safe, orderly and humane manner, and quickly applying the consequences to those who do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States,” said Nuñez-Nieto, adding that approximately 2,400 migrants of different nationalities had been deported to Mexican territory.

The southern border extends to Mexico and Guatemala

The official from the Department of Homeland Security stressed the role of the governments of Mexico and Guatemala in tightening immigration control at their borders, in order to prevent migrants from reaching the gates of US territory.

“In recent days, we have seen Mexico and Guatemala deploy large numbers of police and military personnel to their southern borders,” said Núñez-Nieto, who also applauded the efforts of Colombia and Panama to “attack people smuggling networks that They operate in the area.”

US National Guard soldier deployed to the Mexican border on May 9, 2023 © AFP / John Moore

In addition, Núñez-Nieto mentioned that the Mexican government has promised to continue receiving the migrants that the US border authorities expel after the end of Title 42, regardless of their nationality, a comment that goes contrary to what was declared by the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, in recent days.

On May 12, one day after the lifting of the restrictions included in Title 42, the chancellor declared that: “In no case will more than 1,000 people be received per day, we could not, we do not have the capacity, nor would I accept it and that was in force not now, since Title 42”, although he added that migratory flows in his country were declining without observing “major conflicts”.

The intensification of the militarization of the southern Mexican border could be the key to relative “tranquility” on the border with the United States.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, speaks during a press conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on December 20, 2022. © EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Despite government reports on the decline in the number of migrants passing through Mexico and congregating in the north, the United Nations warns of possible record numbers of people crossing one of the most important -and dangerous- migration steps to reach the North American giant, the Darien jungle.

The UN foresees a historic increase in crossings in the Darién

“The numbers of people crossing the Darién have been much higher than last year. If this rate were to continue, we would see a record number of people crossing,” said UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly Clements. in an interview for the Reuters agency.

According to data from the Panamanian Government, the number of migrants who crossed the Darién jungle in the first four months of 2023 multiplied six times, compared to the same period of time last year. The end of Title 42 could be the factor that triggered the increase, since, according to Clements, the “root” causes for migration in the region have not changed.

“The reasons why people have collected their families and their lives to try to rebuild them elsewhere have not changed,” said the United Nations official, highlighting violence and political persecution as main causes.

Haitian migrants ford a river as they cross the Darien Pass from Colombia to Panama in hopes of reaching the United States, Saturday, October 15, 2022. © Fernando Vergara / AP

Migration flows in South America are growing, but the agglomerations of migrants on the border between Mexico and the United States are declining. This is a contradiction that could only be explained with the intensification of migration control on the southern border of the Aztec country.

With Reuters and local media