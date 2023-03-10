Culiacan, Sinaloa. Having few resources was not an impediment for Recording Andamos Films stopped to bring the novel to the screen For the love of Felicianaof the famous writer from Culiacan Leonidas Alfaro Bedolla. The story takes place in the Sinaloan capital and shows the passionate love of Lauro Medina for Feliciana, a woman older than him.

Culiacan portrait

Production and cast For the love of Felicianaas well as their family and friends, gathered this Thursday for the presentation of the film, which occurs mostly in a popular neighborhood in Culiacán, where gangs meet and criminal groups roam.

Manny Parra, the protagonist of the story, says that he began working on the character of Lauro, without knowing that Leónidas based it on a moment in his personal life. “I didn’t know what the character of Leónidas was doing, that he was the Chori. It was so impressive for me that she told me ‘you know I was a little morrito, I was that little boy that Feliciana treated so cute’, so I started asking her questions and that’s how we developed the character”.

He confesses that during the filming there were moments of falls and with many fears, due to insecurities, but that once he saw the work on screen he felt beautiful.

The cast and production after the presentation of the film.

In addition to the central story, we also see part of the life of Lauro’s friends. Precisely there appears the Nandón, personified by Luis Aviléz, who also served as the general direction. He shares with DEBATE that it is difficult to make an adaptation, but Leónidas Alfaro gave him all the rights to bring it to the screen. “We managed to land a basic idea, we agreed on everything between actors, directors and cameramen. We arm ourselves with courage. Recording Andamos summoned the writer, we associated with him, we summoned the actors and we all associated ourselves”.

For bricia lopez, who gives life to Feliciana, this was her first project in something audiovisual and she confesses that it was a total challenge. “It was a super important and very complicated role, because I play someone older than my age, but we also had a lot of fun filming. Manny and I knew each other, we had our little things there in the bed scenes, because Manny was self-conscious, it makes him a little sorry.

We also recommend you read:

In ‘Huesera’, Sinaloan Natalia Solián reflects not only on being a mother, but on being a woman

Stephano Morales becomes a villain for ‘The Lord of the Skies’

No matter how small a role is, the work done on it can determine its presence on stage. Such is the case of Victor Quintero, who giving life to La Venada manages to highlight. “What really caught my attention about doing the character was that he is a trans character. For me it is very important to make these types of characters visible in society, and to support my LGBT colleagues and it left me a lot to learn. I am very grateful to Luis for inviting me, for giving me the opportunity as well”, he comments and adds that although working in the theater is very different than in a movie, in the cinema it is also fun.