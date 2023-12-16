RRussia attacked Ukraine again on Saturday night with several swarms of combat drones. There was an air alert over the eastern part of Ukraine shortly before midnight. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the aircraft loaded with explosives were moving in several waves towards the capital Kiev and the Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions. Kiev's air defense is in action, wrote Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

Klitschko also reported that explosions could be heard in the Podil district near the center. He later added that the enemy aircraft were over the center. A reporter from the German Press Agency reported that anti-aircraft fire could be heard and was getting closer. Flights of so-called kamikaze drones and explosions were also reported from other parts of Ukraine. There was initially no information on possible damage or victims.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, several regions of Ukraine were attacked by Russian drones. There is also a risk of rocket strikes in Kiev. Russia has increased its air strikes on Ukraine in recent days, using drones, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles and cruise missiles. For its part, Ukraine also appeared to have launched drones in the direction of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula and Kursk.

After returning from a long trip abroad, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced further foreign policy initiatives for the coming year. "We continue to work with our partners to ensure that unity is maintained in the defense of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video recorded in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Saturday marks the 661st day of the war since Russia invaded the neighboring country in February 2022.







Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea

Explosions were heard in the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea on Friday evening because, according to the Russian city chief Mikhail Razvoshayev, anti-aircraft defenses were in action. A Ukrainian drone was shot down. This information could not be independently verified. In many cases it later turns out that the Ukrainian shelling has caused damage that is not officially reported.

The authorities also reported Ukrainian drone attacks in the Russian Kursk region on the border with Ukraine. Four drones were intercepted, said Governor Roman Starovoyt. Nevertheless, the remaining drones caused damage to buildings, railway systems and overhead lines.

Dozens of ground battles in eastern Ukraine

In its situation report for Friday evening, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 82 individual battles with Russian troops along the front in the east and south of the country. The fighting was particularly fierce again near the city of Avdiivka. It is defended by the Ukrainians and is close to Donetsk, the Russian-controlled capital of the coal and industrial district of Donbass.

Numerous battles were also recorded on the Kupyansk and Lyman, Bakhmut and Mariinka front sectors. The daily report from the British Ministry of Defense also addressed the situation in Marjinka. Russia has further reduced the small areas that are still under Ukrainian control. The British assessed that an operationally significant Russian breakthrough in this sector was highly unlikely. Marjinka is located almost 30 kilometers southwest of Donetsk. The town had around 9,000 inhabitants before the war and is now almost completely destroyed.







Zelenskyj speaks of new initiatives

Zelensky announced that Ukraine wanted to talk to Europe, the USA and other supporters, without giving details. “We will continue to be active in foreign policy in the coming weeks and we have already started planning activities for January,” he said. “We will do our best to ensure that Ukraine is strong and that we can all be confident next year.”

He returned on Thursday from a long trip abroad through Argentina, the USA and Norway. In the USA, his appeal for new aid was initially unsuccessful because US funds for Kiev were blocked by a dispute between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. It is considered a success that the EU heads of state and government have decided to start talks with Ukraine.

Military aid from Lithuania

Lithuania has handed over several million cartridges and several thousand grenades for portable anti-tank systems to Ukraine as further military aid in the fight against Russia. This was announced by the Defense Ministry of the Baltic EU and NATO country. “We hear Ukraine’s urgent requests and continue our support in accordance with the needs expressed,” Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said in Vilnius.

Germany is helping against the winter cold with devices

The Federal Government is continuing its support to Ukraine with the delivery of power generators, heaters and other equipment. The country is experiencing the second winter in Russia's war of aggression, which violates international law, according to a joint statement from the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Foreign Ministry. The aim is to help cities and communities, especially in areas close to the front.

That will be important on Saturday

Ukraine is preparing for further drone and missile attacks as well as advances by the Russian army on the ground.