One day after the premiere of Telecinco’s new bet, Next Level Chefthe jury members sneaked into GH Duo for give their first verdictsalthough in this case to the contestants from the Guadalix house.

Francis Paniego, Rakel Cernicharo and Marcos Morán went to the house, where they tried the kings roscones that the inhabitants did for the weekly test.

“They have made one for a couple or trio, but we have not specified which one is which so that it is a blind tasting“he explained to them Ion Aramendi. The trio of experts did not hesitate. “This one here is the one that looks the best,” they pointed out to the roscón that ended up being the winner.

After trying all the desserts, they made a decision. “This is the worst, number seven,” confirmed Rakel. “It’s burned underneath, some of it has turned into coal!“!” she added, surprised. That one corresponded to the couple of Maria and Danithey should clean the bathrooms twice a day.

“The best is number three,” they later noted. “It is the fluffiest and is not excessively sugary,” said Marcos Morán. “Corresponds to Ana Herminia and Aurahwho have won by doing nothing during the week,” the presenter revealed.