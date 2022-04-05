The announcement was made during the last State of Unreal 2022, a conference to highlight the particularities of the graphics engine.

Tomb Raider is one of those franchises iconic in the history of the video game, and its 2013 reboot, developed by Crystal Dynamics, was applauded by a good handful of players. Despite the fact that this trilogy has already been closed, the studio has embarked on the development of a new title that would seek unify the classic Lara Croft with that of the latest gamessomething that has given rise to a debate on what the perfect Tomb Raider would be.

The new Tomb Raider will be ‘a high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience’Dallas DickinsonAlthough Crystal Dynamics has not given many clues about the progress of the project, it has now announced that it will use the benefits of Unreal Engine 5. he said so Dallas Dickinsongeneral manager of the franchise, in the last State of Unreal 2022the conference presented by Epic Games to highlight the particularities of its graphics engine.

This is all we know so far about the next Tomb Raider game, as the director has not advanced images or gameplay about what is cooking from the offices of Crystal Dynamics. However, Dickinson has promised “a high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience” and ensure that the development team is “surpassing the limits of fidelity“.

In this way, we will be waiting for Crystal Dynamics to announce a release date for the next Tomb Raider title. In addition, it should be noted that the Epic Games conference has announced that Unreal Engine 5 is now available to all developers (beyond the Preview version that had already been released), although it should be remembered that this graphics engine is being used in other AAA games like the new The Witcher or the next project from the Firesprite studio.

