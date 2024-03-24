The five winter signings that Cartagena made in the January market already have a high burden of responsibility in the team's push towards salvation. Darío Poveda, Andy Rodríguez and Arnau Ortiz not only raise the level of the squad, but also directly affect the qualifying climb with 4 goals and 5 assists in this second part of the championship. Goalkeeper Tomás Mejías plays his part and right-back Diego Moreno allows the coach to have greater tactical variety to surprise rivals and cover a possible loss of starter Iván Calero.

Andy Rodríguez is by far the winter signing that has landed on his feet from day one. He arrived first in January, to a team with one foot in the First RFEF, without much hope placed on salvation and without the desired competitive rhythm after a long hiatus between injuries and few minutes in Burgos. However, the Granada midfielder has been a breath of fresh air: he has been indisputable since he arrived and assumed full responsibility for Efesé in the strategic plays.

The '6' from Albinegro delivered his third goal assist to Fontán in last Saturday's victory over Andorra (1-0), but not before making his debut as a scorer in the narrow victory over Amorebieta (1-0), by executing a maximum penalty.

The footballers received public applause from the coach for betting on coming here in a very delicate situation.

Darío Poveda has practically the same level of incidence in black and white improvement. The Alicante striker has already scored three very valuable goals that have given the team 9 points, against Mirandés (1-0), in the first score in Zaragoza (1-2) and in the double of a goal and assist against Racing de Ferrol (2-1). Beyond that, the '10' has given greater dynamism to the attacking front with his associative capacity, his movements and connection with teammates like Iván Calero.

More tactical wealth



Although Arnau Ortiz has not yet established himself as a starter, for Julián Calero he is one of his wingers with the most verticality and daring. He already demonstrated this in several sections of the second round, such as in Santander and when creating the winning play against Mirandés that ended with his goal pass to Poveda. Goalkeeper Tomás Mejías makes the locker room and Diego Moreno gives the coach alternatives, such as the use of the double right-back.